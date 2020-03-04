|
|
Geraldine Rogoish
Clinton Township - ROGOISH, Geraldine "Gerri". March 2, 2020. Age 88. Beloved wife of the late Joseph. Loving mother of Sandra Radtka (Mike Patterson), Susan Bologna (Steve), the late Judith Radtka and the late Raymond Radtka. Proud and loving grandmother of Emily Ann Radtka. Also survived by her former daughter-in-law Cindy Radtka. Dear sister of the late Dolores Kicinski and the late Irene Szczepkowski. Visitation Friday 3-8 pm with a 7 pm Rosary at Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc., 36900 Schoenherr at Metro Parkway (16 Mile). Instate Saturday 9 am until time of 9:30 am Mass at St. Michael Catholic Church, 40501 Hayes (N. of 17 Mile Rd.), Sterling Hts. Interment, Resurrection Cemetery, Clinton Township. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Judith Radtka Memorial Endowed Scholarship Fund at Walsh College, 3838 Livernois, Troy, MI 48083. Please share memories with the family at their "On-Line Guestbook" at WujekCalcaterra.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020