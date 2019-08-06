|
Geraldine Sheprak
Macomb Township - age 84, on August 3, 2019.
Beloved wife of the late George. Loving mother of David (Vicki Salagan) Sheprak, Linda (Ty) Nieschulz, and Karen (Frank) Poma. Loving grandmother of Sonya (Gary) and David, Tylan (fiancee Shawn) and T.J. (Jeannie) and Azario. and Great grandmother of Dylan, Brandon, Valorie, Cheyenne, Syler, Caris, Kora, and Cade. Dearest sister of Barbara (Alphonse) Szatkowski, and the late Susan (Joe) Markell, Robert (Delphine) Chmielewski, and Irene Olander. Visitation Tuesday 2-8 PM with a 7 PM Rosary at the Wasik Funeral Home, Inc. 49150 Schoenherr Rd. (n. of 22 Mile Rd.) Shelby Twp. Instate Wednesday 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM Funeral Service at St. Peter Lutheran Church 17051 24 Mile Rd (corner of Romeo Plank), Macomb Twp. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.wasikfuneralhome.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Aug. 6, 2019