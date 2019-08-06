Services
Wasik Funeral Home, Inc.
49150 Schoenherr Road
Shelby Township, MI 48315
586-532-8600
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wasik Funeral Home, Inc.
49150 Schoenherr Rd. (N. of 22 Mile Rd.)
Shelby Charter Township, MI
View Map
Rosary
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
7:00 PM
Wasik Funeral Home, Inc.
49150 Schoenherr Rd. (n. of 22 Mile Rd.)
Shelby Charter Township, MI
View Map
Lying in State
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Peter Lutheran Church
17051 24 Mile Rd (corner of Romeo Plank)
Macomb Twp., MI
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Peter Lutheran Church
17051 24 Mile Rd (corner of Romeo Plank)
Macomb Twp., MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Geraldine Sheprak
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Geraldine Sheprak


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Geraldine Sheprak Obituary
Geraldine Sheprak

Macomb Township - age 84, on August 3, 2019.

Beloved wife of the late George. Loving mother of David (Vicki Salagan) Sheprak, Linda (Ty) Nieschulz, and Karen (Frank) Poma. Loving grandmother of Sonya (Gary) and David, Tylan (fiancee Shawn) and T.J. (Jeannie) and Azario. and Great grandmother of Dylan, Brandon, Valorie, Cheyenne, Syler, Caris, Kora, and Cade. Dearest sister of Barbara (Alphonse) Szatkowski, and the late Susan (Joe) Markell, Robert (Delphine) Chmielewski, and Irene Olander. Visitation Tuesday 2-8 PM with a 7 PM Rosary at the Wasik Funeral Home, Inc. 49150 Schoenherr Rd. (n. of 22 Mile Rd.) Shelby Twp. Instate Wednesday 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM Funeral Service at St. Peter Lutheran Church 17051 24 Mile Rd (corner of Romeo Plank), Macomb Twp. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.wasikfuneralhome.com

logo





Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Aug. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Geraldine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wasik Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now