|
|
Gerard Hugh McMaster
Farmington Hills - Gerard Hugh McMaster, age 86, passed away May 8, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Joan for 57 years. Loving father of Gerard (Susan), Colleen (Diane Puhl), Douglas (Sharon) and Susanne (Dan Dentzer). Proud grandfather of David, Dugan, Ashleigh, Regan, Drew, Daniel, Nichole, Ian and Ethan. Dear brother of Leo (Helen), twin brother Gerald (Delphine and the late Carol), Veronica (Tony) Fiorillo, the late Jack (Barbara) and the late Bernard (MaryJo). Also survived by brother-in-law Alan (Joann) Schebil and numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by parents John D. and Elizabeth V. McMaster. Visitation Friday 3-8pm with a 7pm Scripture Service at McCabe Funeral Home, 31950 W. 12 Mile Rd., Farmington Hills. In state Saturday 9am until time of Funeral Mass 9:30am at St. Fabian Catholic Church, 32200 W. 12 Mile Rd., Farmington Hills. Donations appreciated to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul's Camp Ozanam. Please visit www.mccabefuneralhome.com.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on May 9, 2019