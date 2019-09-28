Services
Kaatz Funeral Directors Inc
10 S Main St
Yale, MI 48097
(810) 387-3939
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kaatz Funeral Directors Inc
10 S Main St
Yale, MI 48097
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Kaatz Funeral Directors Inc
10 S Main St
Yale, MI 48097
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Kaatz Funeral Directors Inc
10 S Main St
Yale, MI 48097
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerhardt Schuette
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerhardt "Gary" Schuette


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gerhardt "Gary" Schuette Obituary
Gerhardt "Gary" Schuette

Kenockee Township - 76, of Kenockee Township, passed away Tuesday, September 24, 2019. He was born in Pinconning, Michigan August 27, 1943, son of the late Gerhardt and Ruth (VanDeventer) Schuette. His marriage to Roberta Pratt was January 28, 1967, in Detroit. Roberta died June 4, 2012. Surviving are a son and daughter-in-law, Gerhardt Jr. "Gary" and Joanna of Kenockee, and daughter and son-in-law, Michelle and Douglas Beveridge of Ferndale; five grandchildren; five siblings, Elaine Badelt, Judy (Jim) Tuschling, Clare (James) Sauer, Janice (Daniel) Hreha, and Barbara (David) Wiegand. The family honors the memory of Gary and invites you to visit and share memories Monday, September 30, 2019, from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Kaatz Funeral Directors, Yale. A funeral service will be held in the funeral home on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. with a visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Christian Memorial Gardens East, Speaker Township. Memorials are suggested to the Parkinson's Foundation or the Pancreatic Cancer Foundation. For information and Guest Book, kaatzfunerals.com



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Sept. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gerhardt's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now