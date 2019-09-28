|
|
Gerhardt "Gary" Schuette
Kenockee Township - 76, of Kenockee Township, passed away Tuesday, September 24, 2019. He was born in Pinconning, Michigan August 27, 1943, son of the late Gerhardt and Ruth (VanDeventer) Schuette. His marriage to Roberta Pratt was January 28, 1967, in Detroit. Roberta died June 4, 2012. Surviving are a son and daughter-in-law, Gerhardt Jr. "Gary" and Joanna of Kenockee, and daughter and son-in-law, Michelle and Douglas Beveridge of Ferndale; five grandchildren; five siblings, Elaine Badelt, Judy (Jim) Tuschling, Clare (James) Sauer, Janice (Daniel) Hreha, and Barbara (David) Wiegand. The family honors the memory of Gary and invites you to visit and share memories Monday, September 30, 2019, from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Kaatz Funeral Directors, Yale. A funeral service will be held in the funeral home on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. with a visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Christian Memorial Gardens East, Speaker Township. Memorials are suggested to the Parkinson's Foundation or the Pancreatic Cancer Foundation. For information and Guest Book, kaatzfunerals.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Sept. 28, 2019