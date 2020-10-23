Gertrude M. Grysko
Dearborn Heights - Passed away October 22, 2020 at the age of 88. Beloved wife of Walter. Loving mother of Rita (Tony) Mercieca, Walt (Sandy), Mark (Sharon), Gary (Jane), Gerard (Michelle), Ann (Bill) Ostlund, Robert (Cindy), Renee Grysko. Cherished grandmother of 23, the late Michael. Proud-great grandmother of 15. Dear sister of Armand (Clara) Matte,Yvonne Muscat (the late Vincent), Rita (Gary) Pace, Margie (Grysko) Brooks. Instate at Divine Child Catholic Church, 1055 Silvery Lane (S. of Ford) on Tuesday from 8:30 am until time of Mass at 10 am. Share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family at www.griffinfuneralhome.com
. In lieu of flowers donations: Brothers' Bond: Scholarship in Memory of Michael Grysko, DCAA-Michael Grysko Scholarship, 1055 N. Silvery Lane, Dearborn, Dearborn 48128.