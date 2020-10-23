1/1
Gertrude M. Grysko
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gertrude's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gertrude M. Grysko

Dearborn Heights - Passed away October 22, 2020 at the age of 88. Beloved wife of Walter. Loving mother of Rita (Tony) Mercieca, Walt (Sandy), Mark (Sharon), Gary (Jane), Gerard (Michelle), Ann (Bill) Ostlund, Robert (Cindy), Renee Grysko. Cherished grandmother of 23, the late Michael. Proud-great grandmother of 15. Dear sister of Armand (Clara) Matte,Yvonne Muscat (the late Vincent), Rita (Gary) Pace, Margie (Grysko) Brooks. Instate at Divine Child Catholic Church, 1055 Silvery Lane (S. of Ford) on Tuesday from 8:30 am until time of Mass at 10 am. Share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family at www.griffinfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers donations: Brothers' Bond: Scholarship in Memory of Michael Grysko, DCAA-Michael Grysko Scholarship, 1055 N. Silvery Lane, Dearborn, Dearborn 48128.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved