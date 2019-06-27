Services
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Rosary
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
6:30 PM
Lying in State
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
10:30 AM
Gertrude "Trudy" Szatkowski Obituary
Gertrude "Trudy" Szatkowski

Canton Twp. - Passed away on June 25, 2019 at the age of 91. Beloved wife of Eugene. Loving mother of David (Karen), Karen (John) Paquette, Kathy (Martin) Berent, and Laure (Ronald) Dorchak. Dear grandmother of 9 and great-grandmother of 14. Also survived by her twin sister, Dorothy Szczypinski. Resting at the L. J. Griffin Funeral Home, 42600 Ford Road (W. of Lilley) on Thursday from 2-9 p.m. Rosary at 6:30 p.m. Instate 10 a.m. Friday at St. Thomas a'Becket Catholic Church, 555 S. Lilley (S. of Cherry Hill) until time of mass at 10:30 a.m. Share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family at griffinfuneralhome.com.

Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on June 27, 2019
