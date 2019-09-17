Services
Trinity United Methodist Chr
18303 Common Rd
Roseville, MI 48066
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Trinity United Methodist Church
18303 Common Road
Roseville, MI
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Trinity United Methodist Church
18303 Common Road
Roseville, MI
Gilbert H. Gray


1932 - 2019
Gilbert H. Gray

Royal Oak - Born: June 18, 1932 Died: August 16, 2019

Gil was born in Royal Oak, MI. He was raised there by his parents along with his sister and brother.

Gil is survived by his wife: Mary A. Gray, daughters: Sharon Gray (Fred McGowan), Stephanie Gray, Denise Gray, Diana Gray-Finner; son: Christopher Gray; grandchildren: Shane McGowan, Cully McGowan, Lance Finner (Marquita), Kyle Finner, Tiffany Finner (Cory Vasquez), Julie Durocher-Dunway (David); great-grandchildren: Donovan Lee-Finner, Anthony Dunn, Carmelo Finner, Kira Finner, Kianna Finner, Ethyn Vasquez, Andrew Dunway and Madeleine Dunway; also many in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.

Predeceased by his parents: Harry J. Gray and Gertrude Derrick-Gray; sister: Carolynn Gray-Lindberg; brother: Gary Gray.

A Memorial Service for Gil will be Saturday September 28, 2019. Visitation at 10:00 a.m., Service at 11:00 a.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church, 18303 Common Road, Roseville, MI 48066. Internment will be at Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly, MI.

In lieu of floral arrangements, it would be greatly appreciated if donations would be made to The Gary Sinise Foundation (garysinisefoundation.org) or to any Michigan Animal Rescue/Shelter of your choice.



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Sept. 17, 2019
