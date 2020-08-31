Gilbert R. Gutierrez
Detroit - Gilbert R. Gutierrez, 52, of Detroit, Michigan died August 26, 2020 surrounded by family members. He was born July 6, 1968 in Detroit, Michigan, the son of Antonia and the late Gilbert Gutierrez. He was the oldest of 5 siblings: Adela, Jennifer, Sarah, Cuauhtémoc "Temoc", and Pius "Jesse". Gilbert was a Master Carpenter with over 30 years in construction and roofing. He was an avid evangelist who loved to praise and worship with and to the Lord. He loved sunrises, traveling, photography and enjoyed nature hikes. He was a devoted father, grandfather, brother, nephew, and uncle and loved his family dearly. He is survived by his mother, Antonia Gutierrez, Brownstown, MI; sons: Jesse R., Matt X., Nathaniel, Dominic, and daughter Serina; sisters: Adela Masterson of Brownstown, MI, Jennifer and brother-in-law Mehmec Hasanogullari, Chicago, IL; Sara Thomas, Saginaw, Michigan, step-sister Katherine Siroky of Chicago, IL; brother, Cuauhtémoc Gutierrez, Brownstown, MI; grandchildren Brayden, Cecilia, Gionni, Nathaniel II, and Malia. Nieces: Deannaca, Adelena, and Breanna; In addition to numerous family members of the Reyes, Martinez, Ali families and many friends. Mr. Gutierrez was preceded in death by his brother Pius "Jesse" Gutierrez and father, Gilbert Gutierrez. Visitation Tuesday, September 1 from 11am-2pm at Chas. Verheyden, Inc. (Risko Chapel) 7100 Michigan Ave. Burial will take place following the funeral services at Woodmere Cemetery in Detroit. Due to COVID-19 mandates, face masks must be worn at all times in the building and only 10 people will be permitted into the building at a time. Share a memory at: www.verheyden.org
