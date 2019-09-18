Services
Pixley Funeral Home
322 West University Drive
Rochester, MI 48307
(248) 651-9641
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Pixley Funeral Home
322 W. University Dr.
Rochester, MI
Prayer Service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
7:00 PM
Pixley Funeral Home
322 W. University Dr.
Rochester, MI
Gilda Marie Cryderman


1927 - 2019
Gilda Marie Cryderman Obituary
Gilda Marie Cryderman

Rochester - Gilda Marie Cryderman, age 92, of Rochester, MI passed away September 16, 2019. She was born April 1, 1927 in Detroit, MI to Grover and Mary (Hayes) Smith. Gilda is preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Harold John Cryderman. She was a devout member of St. Kieran's Catholic Church.

She was the loving mother to Mary Calhoon, Ann Leasure, and John Cryderman (Kristen); beloved grandmother to Shawn (Chandra), Andrea (Steve), Michael, Troy (Tonya), Mark (Allysa), Steven (Lauren), J.P, Aaron, Haley (Jakob), and Ian. The Great-Grandmother to Mackenzie, Josiah, Wyatt, Micayla, Lillian, and "Other" Grandma to Alexandria.

She is preceded in death by brothers Royal and Reginald, and sisters Lorna and Geraldine.

Gilda's visitation will be taking place on Friday September 20 from 4 PM to 8 Pm at Pixley Funeral Home, Located at 322 W. University Dr. Rochester, MI 48307. A prayer service will be taking place during the visitation at 7 PM.

Memorial donations can be made in Gilda's memory to .



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Sept. 18, 2019
