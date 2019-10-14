Resources
Gilda N. "Jill" Bullock

October 10, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Charles. Dear mother of Gail Dianne Gardner (Steve) and Greg Bullock (Mary). Loving grandmother of Margaret, Michelle, Angela, Michael and Samuel. Great-grandmother of Tyler, Madison, Melia, Cody, Bella, Preston and Maisy. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Longtime resident of Michigan. Retired from Microdot. Funeral Mass Wednesday 10 a.m. at St. Irenaeus Catholic Church, 771 Old Perch Rd., Rochester Hills. Visitation at church begins at 9:30 a.m.

Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019
