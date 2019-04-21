|
|
Gladys "Pepi" Sweet
- - Beloved wife of the late Arthur M. Dear mother of Paul (Laurie) Sweet, Carol (Ken) Holtzman, Linda (Martin) Schonberg. Loving grandmother of Julie (Paul) Merryman, Marissa (Nate) Heeren, Lori (Munk) Andres, Michael (Ammie) Sweet, Jamie (Conor) McCarthy, Emily (fiance' Chris Giles) Schonberg. Adoring great-grandmother of Noah, Olivia, Emory, Nolan, Emilia, Milo, Delilah and Theodore. Devoted sister of Violet (the late Ralph) Greenberg and the late Alice (the late Sam) Bernstein. Also survived by her devoted caregivers, Theresa Peterson, April Reynolds many other loving family members and friends. SERVICES TUESDAY, 12:00PM AT THE DORFMAN CHAPEL, FARMINGTON HILLS (248) 406-6000. INTERMENT TO FOLLOW AT MACHPELAH CEMETERY or visit www.thedorfmanchapel.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Apr. 21, 2019