Services
The Dorfman Chapel
30440 W 12 Mile Rd
Farmington Hills, MI 48334
(248) 406-6000
Service
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
THE DORFMAN CHAPEL
30440 W 12 Mile Rd
FARMINGTON HILLS, MI
View Map
Resources
- - Beloved wife of the late Arthur M. Dear mother of Paul (Laurie) Sweet, Carol (Ken) Holtzman, Linda (Martin) Schonberg. Loving grandmother of Julie (Paul) Merryman, Marissa (Nate) Heeren, Lori (Munk) Andres, Michael (Ammie) Sweet, Jamie (Conor) McCarthy, Emily (fiance' Chris Giles) Schonberg. Adoring great-grandmother of Noah, Olivia, Emory, Nolan, Emilia, Milo, Delilah and Theodore. Devoted sister of Violet (the late Ralph) Greenberg and the late Alice (the late Sam) Bernstein. Also survived by her devoted caregivers, Theresa Peterson, April Reynolds many other loving family members and friends. SERVICES TUESDAY, 12:00PM AT THE DORFMAN CHAPEL, FARMINGTON HILLS (248) 406-6000. INTERMENT TO FOLLOW AT MACHPELAH CEMETERY or visit www.thedorfmanchapel.com

Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Apr. 21, 2019
