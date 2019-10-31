|
Gloria J. Michalski
St. Clair - Gloria J. Michalski, age 71, of St. Clair, passed away October 30, 2019 at home surrounded by her family. She was born October 17, 1948 in Detroit to the late Edmund and Dolores Nasierowski.
She is survived by her children, Dan (Lisa) Michalski, Jennifer (Anthony) Candusso, Lauren (Matt) Schweiger; grandsons, Brennen, Bryce Candusso and Landon Michalski; grandog "Murph"; brothers, Thomas Nasierowski and Robert (Gail) Nasierowski; many nieces and nephews, cousins, and close family friends.
Gloria is preceded in death by her husband Daniel Michalski.
Funeral services will be Monday November 4, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady on the River Parish Holy Cross Catholic Church, Marine City. Visiting hours are Sunday 12:00 to 8:00 p.m. at L.C. Friederichs and Son Funeral Home, St. Clair. And Monday 10:00 to 11:00 at church prior to service. A Rosary will be said at 7:00 p.m. Sunday evening.
Memorials are suggested to the Karmanos Cancer Institute. To leave a message of comfort visit www.lcfandson.com.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019