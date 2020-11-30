1/
Gloria Jean Marineau Nee Lyp
Gloria Jean Marineau, nee Lyp

July 2, 1946 - Nov 29, 2020

Loving Mother of Charles "Chuck" (Karyn), Darla "Day" (Jesse), and Crystyl. Grandmother to Jacqueline, Ari Rackear, Sydney (Blake) Gorlitz, Devon (Ken), Stephen Osinski, Sonny and Dexter Hyman. Special Grama G to Tyler, Jamie and Jacob. Also survived by sisters Shirley Jordan, Diane (Leonard) Manfre, brothers Glen Szoff, Gary(Terri) Lyp, John (Marcy) Lyp Jr. and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents Anne Lyp (nee Bloom) and John. A memorial service will be held at a later date.




Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
