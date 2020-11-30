Or Copy this URL to Share

Gloria Jean Marineau, nee Lyp



July 2, 1946 - Nov 29, 2020



Loving Mother of Charles "Chuck" (Karyn), Darla "Day" (Jesse), and Crystyl. Grandmother to Jacqueline, Ari Rackear, Sydney (Blake) Gorlitz, Devon (Ken), Stephen Osinski, Sonny and Dexter Hyman. Special Grama G to Tyler, Jamie and Jacob. Also survived by sisters Shirley Jordan, Diane (Leonard) Manfre, brothers Glen Szoff, Gary(Terri) Lyp, John (Marcy) Lyp Jr. and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents Anne Lyp (nee Bloom) and John. A memorial service will be held at a later date.









