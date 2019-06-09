|
Gloria L. (Jefferson) Taylor
Detroit - Gloria L.(Jefferson)Taylor,of Detroit, MI, peacefully transitioned on Wednesday, May 29, 2019. On March 10th, Gloria was the third child born to John and Mattie Jefferson. Gloria was a native Westside Detroiter who began her 35 year tenure as a health and physical education teacher/department chairperson in the Detroit Public School system. Gloria maintained active membership in many civic, social, and professional organizations including Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. (70 years), Les Dames Charmante (The Charming Ladies) Bridge Club (60 years), Howard University and Wayne State Alumni Associations, NAACP, The Westsiders, Milford Street Gang, and the Pennington Block Club Association. Preceding her in death, were her parents, John Lee and Mattie Louise Jefferson; her brothers Horace Lee Jefferson, DDS, John Lee Jefferson, and her sister; Evelyn Moon. She is survived by her husband, Jesse J. Taylor and two adoring children; Jesse K. and Rhonda Y. Taylor. Other surviving family members include: Gloria Jean Taylor (George), Linda Evans (Walter), Eric Jefferson, Judith Ricard (Gerald), Michael Jefferson, Carol Jefferson, Melanie Williams, Lisa Taylor, Nicole Taylor, Gregory Taylor, and many, many more life-long friends.
A funeral mass service in celebration of Gloria will take place on Monday, June 10, 2019 , 11:00 at Gesu Catholic Church, 17180 Oak Drive , Detroit, MI. Visitation will be held Sunday from 2-6 at the Kemp Funeral Home, 24585 Evergreen, Southfield, MI. For those unable to attend, online condolences may be shared at www.kempfuneralhome.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on June 9, 2019