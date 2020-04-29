Services
Gloria Maattala

Gloria Maattala Obituary
Gloria Maattala

Farmington Hills - April 14, 2020, age 96. Born in Negaunee, MI, Gloria was preceded in death by her father, Rev. Evert Maattala, mother, Olga (Makinen), brother, Tarmo (Bea) Maattala, and sister, Savel (Irving) Koljonen. Surviving are nieces, Carole Maattala, Marjorie (Marc) Bilker and family Michael and Molly, Christine (Leon) McLaughlin and family Eric and Craig, and her nephew, Michael Maattala. Gloria lived in the Detroit area, graduated from WSU and was a retired Detroit elementary school librarian. She loved opera and attended the New York Met several times. A memorial will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home, downtown Farmington (248-474-5200). heeney-sundquist.com

Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Apr. 29 to May 3, 2020
