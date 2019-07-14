|
Gloria (nee Bulgarelli) Wagner
- - Gloria "Nana" (nee Bulgarelli) Wagner, loving wife of the late Donald "Papa" Wagner. Dear mother of Pam (Jim) Regulski and Paula (John) Hennessy. Grandmother of Shannon, Michael, Eric, Sean and Colleen. Great grandmother of Brad, Emily, Alex and Alena. Gloria passed away on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at the age of 95. Visitation at Hodapp Funeral Home, 6041 Hamilton Avenue, Cincinnati, OH, 45224 on Monday, July 15 from 5-8 PM followed by a Memorial Blessing on Tuesday, July 16 at 10 AM. Interment Arlington Memorial Gardens, Cincinnati, Ohio, 45231. Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on July 14, 2019