Services
Resurrection Funeral Home
40800 Hayes Road
Clinton Township, MI 48038
(586) 412-3000
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Resurrection Funeral Home
40800 Hayes Road
Clinton Township, MI 48038
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Resurrection Funeral Home
40800 Hayes Road
Clinton Township, MI 48038
View Map
Service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Resurrection Funeral Home
40800 Hayes Road
Clinton Township, MI 48038
View Map
Resources
Glynn William Helfer

Glynn William Helfer Obituary
Glynn William Helfer

Sterling Heights - Glynn William Helfer lived until August 2, 2019; age 73.

Beloved husband to Pamela (nee Hockey). Loving father of Daren (Mary) Helfer, Misty Helfer, Andrea (Tim) Yothers, and Lynsey (Jason) Moore. Proud grandfather of Justin (Emily), Calloway, Adalyn, Brady, and Suvina. Glynn's family was his pride and joy. His life's work was dedicated to teaching others. His most prized years were spent at Warren Woods and Lutz School. His care for students extended beyond the classroom to their lives. He will be dearly missed and remembered for his warm-heartedness, his humor, and his generosity to others. Visitation Thurs. Aug. 8th from 2-8 PM and Fri. Aug. 9th from 10 AM until time of service at 11 am at Resurrection Funeral Home, 40800 Hayes Rd, Clinton Twp. Donations, in lieu of flowers, can be given in memory of Glynn to Special Olympics of Michigan at www.somi.org. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.resurrectionfuneralhome.com.



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Aug. 6, 2019
