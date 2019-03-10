|
|
Gordon Bruce Matteson
Highland Township - Gordon Bruce Matteson, age 89, of Highland Township, passed away March 2, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Marjorie Elizabeth. Loving father of Denise (Jeff) Blair, Sharlene (Gaetano) Pacitto and Bruce Gordon Matteson. Cherished grandfather of George (Trista) Hixson, Kurt Boesen, Christina (Ryan) Bierschbach and Ashley (Jae) Evans. Treasure great-grandfather of Ryouga "Bob", Alexis, Eva and Louella. Dear brother-in-law of Nancy (the late Rick) Lage. Share a memory at www.eltonblackandsonhighland.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Mar. 10, 2019