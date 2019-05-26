|
|
Gordon Charles Bateman
Highland - Bateman,Gordon Charles, December 12, 1927 to May 10, 2019.
Born the 3rd of 5 sons and 1 daughter to Charley Bateman and Susie Mae (Gamet) in Winchester, ID., raised in Culdesac ID., spent most of his adult life in Michigan. Served in the US Army & subsequently attained a Mech Engring degree. His work career included time with GM, Boeing/ NASA culminating as
co-owner of Burleigh & Stocker, an automotive related machine tool manufacturing representative entity. When asked what he did for a living he would say, a peddler! Was a loyal husband, caring father, had a wonderful disposition, made everyone feel welcome and most feel special. He was the epitome of unconditional love and respected by all who knew him. He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Mary Beth (Foley),a sister (Susanna), 4 children (Kathy, Charlie, Connie, Karen), one son-in-law John Murphy, 12 grandchildren, & 9 great-grandchildren. Celebration of his life (Funeral) events occur Monday June 3 at Church of the Holy Spirit, 3700 Harvey Lake Rd., Highland, MI 48356 with a 9am greeting, 10am Mass, luncheon immediately after. Burial at 1pm at Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly. Donations in honor of Gordon may be made to Church of the Holy Spirit.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on May 26, 2019