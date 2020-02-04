|
|
Grace Erspamer
Livonia - Erspamer, Grace age 85 of Livonia. Cherished wife of George for over 65 years. Beloved mother of Barbara (Richard) Jacques, Timothy (Teresa) and Susan Erspamer. Proud grandma of Nicholas, Jason, Matthew, Marcus, Chase, Grace, the late Shelly and great-grandma of Alanna and Arianna. Dearest sister to the late Andrew Collins. Also survived by many other loving family and friends. Visitation will be held Friday at Fred Wood Funeral Home 36100 Five Mile Rd. (E. of Levan) 4pm-8pm with a pending Rosary. Funeral Saturday at St. Edith Catholic Church 15089 Newburgh Rd. Livonia (S. of Five Mile) Instate 10am, Mass 10:30am. Please visit online guestbook fredwoodfuneralhome.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Feb. 4 to Feb. 6, 2020