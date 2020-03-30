|
Graham Lance Davis
Detroit - Graham Lance Davis, was an exceptional man who passed away from complications of colon cancer on March 26, 2020, in Detroit, Mich. He was 33.
Graham is survived by his wife, Rachel, mother, Amy (Lynn), and brothers Arie (Jen) and Ian (Vidya). He is predeceased by his beloved father, Curtis Davis.
Graham lived every day with an intense passion for knowledge and huge smile on his face. He loved his wife, his family and his adored bulldog - Dingell - completely. His second love was the City of Detroit, a place he worked for, got married in, and where he intended to raise a family. He spent every moment he could championing the city he loved.
Graham lived his dreams. From a young age he displayed a passion for news and politics that one cannot imagine. He spent his career serving public officials in a communications capacity, including Gov. Jennifer Granholm, President Barack Obama, U.S. Rep. John Dingell, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, and countless others.
Graham was an explorer, and he yearned for the unusual. Graham and his wife, Rachel travelled the globe, but were at their best when on random road trips through Canada or rural America, especially if the trip included a state Capitol or two.
He will be so deeply missed by his family and friends. A celebration of life will be planned in early summer. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for contributions to a scholarship fund that will support a Detroit student interested in politics.
To contribute, please visit www.gofundme.com and search "Graham Davis for Detroit"
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020