Gregory Allen Kornosky



In loving memory of Gregory Allen Kornosky, 54 years old. Born in Warren, MI on December 3, 1965 passed away on July 17, 2020 from Metastatic Lung Cancer. Survived by his loving partner Dije Berdynaj and his sweet dog Missy. He was the beloved son of the late Robert G. Kornosky and surviving mother Phyllis A. Kornosky. He was the beloved brother of three siblings, Robert G. Kornosky Jr. (wife Zonna), Tina Duche (husband David), Necole Kornosky (partner Dan). Beloved uncle of Robert the 3rd (wife Amanda), Michael (wife Alyssa), Jonathon (wife Victoria), Amber, Sarah (husband Tuwan), Ashley and Emily. A Great Uncle to Dominick, Olivia, Mackenzie and Giovanni. Greg lived in Southampton, NY for the last 16 years and followed his dream as a successful entrepreneur. He was cremated in Southampton, NY and will be laid to rest with his immediate family at White Chapel Cemetery in Troy, MI.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store