Gregory Allen Porada
Detroit, Michigan - Gregory Allen Porada of Detroit, MI. January 25, 1957-July 14th, 2020. Loving husband of Beverlee Porada; father of Jessica (Jaramia) Becker, Nicholas (Trina) Porada, David (Jennifer) Porada, Sarah (Alex) Wolicki and Samantha Porada (DeAndre Stokes); Dziadzia of Beau, Miah, McKenzie, Katelyn, Joey, Nicholas II, Matthew, Logan, Patrick, Adelaide, Maddox & baby Stokes; son of Balbina (Donald) Munro; brother to Larry Porada, Carolyn (David) Plumb, Paul (Lidia) Porada, Ted Porada, & sister-in-law Linda Porada; son-in-law to Nancy Gasiorowski & step mother-in-law, Charlene King. Also remembered by numerous family members & friends. Preceded in death by his father, Witold Porada; brother Richard Porada; father-in-law, Robert Gasiorowski; & brother-in-law, Gary Gasiorowski. Visitation for Greg will be held Sunday, July 19, 5-8 p.m. and Monday, July 20, 2-8 p.m. with a 6 p.m. Rosary Service at David Wysocki Funeral Home, 29440 Ryan Road, Warren. Instate Tuesday, July 21, from 9:30 a.m. until the 10 a.m. Funeral Mass at St. Hyacinth Church, 3151 Farnsworth Street, Detroit. Masks are mandatory at all services. Please share a memory with the family at www.davidjwysockifuneralhome.com
.