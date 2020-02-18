Services
Harry J Will Funeral Homes
37000 W Six Mile Road
Livonia, MI 48152
(734) 591-3700
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Harry J Will Funeral Homes
37000 W Six Mile Road
Livonia, MI 48152
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
7:00 PM
Harry J Will Funeral Homes
37000 W Six Mile Road
Livonia, MI 48152
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church
2201 S. Old 23 Highway
Brighton , MI
View Map
Memorial Mass
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church
2201 S. Old 23 Highway
Brighton , MI
View Map
Gregory Anthony "Abe" Abraham


1963 - 2020
Gregory Anthony "Abe" Abraham Obituary
Gregory Anthony "Abe" Abraham, of Howell, passed away February 16, 2020 surrounded by his family. Greg was born on May 22, 1963 in Detroit, Michigan. Greg retired from the Livonia Police Department where he worked for twenty-five years. In his life, Greg enjoyed hunting, fishing, baseball (especially the Cubs), boating on the Great Lakes, spending time up north, especially Pentwater MI and Tobermory Canada, star gazing, looking at the moon, watching and listening to storms, scuba diving and the thrill of a chase. Greg was a handyman, who could build or do anything and was truly "everybody's friend". But, above all else, Greg loved spending time with his family, friends, and dog, that he loved so much.

Greg is preceded in death by his sister Shawn, but is survived by his parents; Gary and Sandra Abraham, his wife, Andrea Abraham; son, August Abraham; daughter, Josie Abraham; sisters Kelly Abraham-McKinley (Andrew) and Terra Abraham-Nolan (Christy). Greg was known as "Uncle Boggie" to his nieces and nephews, Shawn, Liam, Aidan, Quinn and Lilly.

A celebration of life gathering will take place at Harry J. Will funeral home on Thursday, February 20, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. until the time of the eulogies and sharing of memories which will begin at 7:00 p.m.

A memorial mass will be held Friday February 21,2020 at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church, located at 2201 S. Old 23 Highway, Brighton MI 48114. Visitation starts at 10:00 a.m. with a service at 11:00 a.m., with a luncheon to follow in the community room.

In lieu of flowers, Greg's family has asked that donations be made in his name to Wayne State University Shawn A. Abraham Endowed Memorial Scholarship, or the Livonia Benevolent Association of Police Officers in his name. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.HarryjWillLivonia.com for the Abraham family.

Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020
