|
|
Gregory J. Knoph, Sr.
Greg was born May 9, 1947 in Detroit, MI to Edwin and Genevieve Knoph Beloved husband of Sharon (Hannigan) of 50 years. Loving father of Gregory, Jr. (Jenny) and Colleen (David) DeWitt, grandfather of Molly (Eoghann) Stephens, Abigail, Aidan, Ian, Nicholas, Sean, and James. Dear brother of Judy Hunt, John (Barb), Joe (1949-2003), Jerry (Marcie), Mark (Jeanette), and Mary Kay (Ralph) Sirotkin.
Also survived by his in-laws, Marjorie and Martin Hannigan; brother-in-law of Maureen, Sheila, Martin (Rose), Margie (Chet) Kuras, Kevin (Patti), and Kathy; 51 nieces/nephews, and 42 great nieces/nephews.
Greg was an amazing all-around athlete who played basketball through college, baseball and football through high school, golf, and softball, winning the Softball World Championship in 1978. He continued to play/manage with his son on the Our Lady of Loretto mens' softball team through this past summer. He never missed a grandchild's sporting event. Greg served in the National Guard as well as Grand Commander of Alhambra and on the board at the Michigan Columbus Credit Union. He served on the Building Association board for years at Monaghan Knights of Columbus. He worked for over 30 years at Michigan National Bank, many of those as V.P. Most importantly, by far, to Greg, he served the Lord. Although his home parish is St. Kenneth, Greg enjoyed travelling to different churches, saying he and Sharon were "ROAMIN' Catholics." This Coronavirus kept him from his family in his last days as he fought COVID hoping to take a souvy! Although he did not win this battle, the family is thankful for all the prayers and support throughout.
Soon we will have a "Draft Day Party" where we can celebrate the life of this amazing husband, father, grandfather, and friend who has been "called up to the bigs."
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020