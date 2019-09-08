|
Gregory Stephen Muzingo
Grosse Pointe Woods - Gregory Stephen Muzingo passed away on Saturday, August 10, 2019 in Grosse Pointe Woods, MI. at the age of 71.
Born September 19, 1947 in Kansas City, MO. Mr. Muzingo graduated from St. Pius X High School in 1965, received a BA Degree in Political Science from Southwest Missouri State (Missouri State) University and received his Juris Doctor Degree from the Detroit College of Law (Michigan State University) in 1979. He was also admitted to the Michigan Bar in 1979.
He specialized in Labor and Employment Law. A Litigator at heart, he tried more than 35 cases in his career.
Mr. Muzingo started his business career in 1972 as a National Labor Relations Board Field Examiner in Detroit while attending law school at night.
He began his law career with the Detroit firm of Butzel Long, where he was a partner before moving to The Chrysler Corporation as Assistant General Counsel.
From there he left to serve as Senior Assistant General Counsel for Wal-Mart Corporation.
An avid sports enthusiast and marathon runner, Mr. Muzingo excelled on the varsity football and wrestling teams at St. Pius X High School. He also enjoyed gardening and multiple outdoor activities: camping, skiing and canoeing with family and friends.
A voracious reader, he often tackled long and challenging works.
Mr. Muzingo is survived by three sons: Richard James (Amy) Muzingo, Gregory Andrew Muzingo and Joseph Tate (Kelley) Muzingo; and three grandchildren: Benjamin, Tate and Charlotte Muzingo. Also surviving are three sisters: Tanna (Greg) Gotses, Kathy (Randy) Staley and Patricia Reardon.
He was pre-deceased by his mother, Patricia Marie Reardon and his father Dexter Lee Muzingo.,
Mr. Muzingo was interred in Kansas City over Labor Day Weekend. A Celebration of his life will be held in Detroit this coming Fall.
The family asks in lieu of flowers donations in Mr. Muzingo's name can be made to The , P.O. Box 96011, Washington, D.C. 20090-6011.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Sept. 8, 2019