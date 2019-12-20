Services
Arthur Bobcean Funeral Home Inc
26307 E Huron River Dr
Flat Rock, MI 48134
(734) 782-2755
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Arthur Bobcean Funeral Home Inc
26307 E Huron River Dr
Flat Rock, MI 48134
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gregory Toporek
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gregory W. Toporek Sr.


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gregory W. Toporek Sr. Obituary
Gregory W. Toporek, Sr.

Gregory W. Toporek, Sr., 83, passed away on Thursday, December 19, 2019 from complications of dementia and Alzheimer's. He was preceded in death by his parents, and six of his nine brothers and sisters. He is survived by his wife, Carol, sons Skip, Jerry, Chuck, and Doug, and their families, and his brother Vincent Toporek and sister Barbara Traven.

Born January 5, 1936 in Dearborn, Greg was the son of John and Anna (Chope) Toporek. He married Carol Cowper on February 13, 1956 at St. John's Catholic Church in Dearborn Heights. Greg served in the U.S. Army in White Sands, NM, and worked as a Millwright at Ford Motor Company until he retired in 1998. Greg was a member of St. Roch Catholic Church, American Legion, Loyal Order of Moose, and the Knights of Columbus.

Friends may visit with the family from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, December 26 at Bobcean Funeral Home in Flat Rock. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made in his name to Season's Hospice Foundation (seasonsfoundation.org).



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gregory's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -