Gregory W. Toporek, Sr.
Gregory W. Toporek, Sr., 83, passed away on Thursday, December 19, 2019 from complications of dementia and Alzheimer's. He was preceded in death by his parents, and six of his nine brothers and sisters. He is survived by his wife, Carol, sons Skip, Jerry, Chuck, and Doug, and their families, and his brother Vincent Toporek and sister Barbara Traven.
Born January 5, 1936 in Dearborn, Greg was the son of John and Anna (Chope) Toporek. He married Carol Cowper on February 13, 1956 at St. John's Catholic Church in Dearborn Heights. Greg served in the U.S. Army in White Sands, NM, and worked as a Millwright at Ford Motor Company until he retired in 1998. Greg was a member of St. Roch Catholic Church, American Legion, Loyal Order of Moose, and the Knights of Columbus.
Friends may visit with the family from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, December 26 at Bobcean Funeral Home in Flat Rock. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made in his name to Season's Hospice Foundation (seasonsfoundation.org).
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019