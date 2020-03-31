|
Gretchen Ann Wade
Gretchen (Stimac) Wade passed away on March 25, 2020, after residing in assisted care for 6 years. Gretchen was born Aug. 22, 1927, in Copper City, Mi to Paul and Ann (Spreitzer) Stimac. She grew up in Mohawk and was a 1945 graduate of Calumet High School. Upon graduation, she and two classmates moved to Wash., D.C. and began working for the U.S. Navy Department. After a year and a half, she returned to the Copper Country and worked at several local jobs including the Phillipsville Gas Station which was run by her father for a brief period.
In 1949 she relocated to the Detroit area where she held several secretarial jobs including for L.A. Young Spring & Wire, Extruded Hinge Corp., and Ford Motor Co. In the early 1990s, she retired from Ford after a 30-year working career. After retirement, she spent summers at the family place at Five Mile Point in the Keweenaw.
In 1953 she married Donald D. Wade in Dearborn. Don was a tool & die maker for Ford and also a journeyman carpenter. They divorced in 1958.
Gretchen is survived by brother Jim (Bobbi) Stimac of Dearborn, Mi.
She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother Paul, and two sons, Donald and Michael Wade.
According to her wishes, her remains will be cremated and interred later this summer at Calvary Cemetery in Ahmeek, Mi.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Mar. 31 to Apr. 2, 2020