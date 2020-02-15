Services
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Wujek - Calcaterra & Sons
36900 Schoenherr Rd
Sterling Heights, MI
Rosary
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
7:00 PM
Wujek - Calcaterra & Sons
36900 Schoenherr Rd
Sterling Heights, MI
Service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Thomas More Church
4580 Adams Road
Troy, MI
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Thomas More Church
4580 Adams Road
Troy, MI
Guiseppi "Joseph" Miceli

Guiseppi "Joseph" Miceli Obituary
Guiseppi "Joseph" Miceli

Troy - February 14, 2020. Age 87. Beloved husband of Maria (nee Spezia) for 62 incredible years. Loving father of Luca (Gina) Miceli, Peter (Jill) Miceli, and Lida-Linda (Bryan) Simmons. Dearly loved Papa of Christina, Melissa (Justin), Joseph, Michael, Samantha, Matthew, Elizabeth, and Jonathan. Dear brother-in-law of Anna Miceli. Predeceased by his parents, Luca and Lida, his sister, Antonina (John), and his brother, Chrispino. He is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins. Joseph was co-founder of a successful food distribution business, Miceli & Oldfield, in Taylor, Michigan since 1968. Miceli & Oldfield is now in it's third generation of family operation. Visitation Friday 2-9pm with a 7pm Rosary at Wujek - Calcaterra & Sons Inc., 36900 Schoenherr Rd at Metro Parkway (16 Mile). Funeral Saturday Instate 10:30am until time of 11am Mass at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 4580 N Adams Rd, Troy, MI 48098 (Btw. Wattles & Long Lake Rd.). Entombment, Resurrection Cemetery. Please share memories with the family at their "On-Line Guestbook" at WujekCalcaterra.com

Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Feb. 15 to Feb. 20, 2020
