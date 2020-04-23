|
|
H. Rollin Allen
Harrison Township - H. Rollin Allen, 92, born June 15, 1927, died April 20, 2020. He had made arrangements to donate his body to the University of Michigan for medical research. Due to the Covid-19 virus they are not accepting donations at this time. Rollin was a lawyer for 65 years. He earned a B.S. from University of Illinois, a Juris Doctorate from Wayne State University, and a Master of Laws in Taxation and Labor from Wayne State University. He was admitted to the Michigan Bar in 1952. He was partner in Keifer, Allen, Cavanaugh, and Toohey. Rollin was admitted to the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington D.C. He authored articles in the Michigan School Board Journal, serving as school board attorney for East Detroit and Melvindale school districts. Rollin was a member of the Detroit Bar Association, where he served as Chairman, Unauthorized Practice of Law Committee, Macomb County Bar Association, Board of Arbitrators, and National Association of Security Dealers, Inc. He was a member of the Engineering Society of Detroit serving on the Probate, Trust Law, Taxation, Character and Fitness Committee. Rollin received the State Bar of Michigan Roberts P. Hudson Award. He was the Chairman of National Association of School Board Attorneys. He was a member and Dean of Delta Theta Phi legal fraternity. Rollin was invited by the Chinese government to lecture on legal actions and rights of youth in the U.S.A. given in Beijing, China 1984. Rollin was a member of Circumnavigators. He circled the globe on the Queen Mary II for 83 days. It was the first cruise ship ever to go around the globe in one trip. Rollin was President and officer of Grosse Pointe Hunt Club for 11 years. Owner/builder and 1st President of Burning Tree Golf Club, owner/builder of Sunny Acres Golf Course, and owner/developer and President of Rattle Run Golf Club. Rollin is survived by his wife of 35 years Claire A Allen, daughter Tracy Thorpe, stepdaughters Judy, Michele, and Renee Orians, and granddaughters Jenny and Michaela. Preceded in death by his parents Herman & Esther Allen, and first wife Mildred Vidakovic. Rollin was a renowned sportsman, winning many awards, in golf, tennis, scuba diving, skiing, marathon running, judo, sailing, and table tennis, plus a master bridge player. He was loved and respected by many friends, fellow lawyers and sports enthusiasts. When it's possible we will have a memorial later this year. If you would care to make a donation in the name of H Rollin Allen please do so at Operation Smile (operationsmile.org) or St Jude Children Research Hospital (stjude.org/partnersinhope; 1-800-822-6349).
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2020