Services
Potere-Modetz Funeral Home
339 Walnut Boulevard
Rochester, MI 48307
(248) 651-8137
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 8, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Potere-Modetz Funeral Home
339 Walnut Boulevard
Rochester, MI 48307
View Map
Graveside service
Wednesday, Apr. 8, 2020
2:00 PM
Guardian Angel Cemetery.
Resources
Auburn Hills - Tymrakiewicz, Halina, age 69 of Auburn Hills, passed away April 2, 2020. Loving daughter of the late Stanley and Antonina Tymrakiewicz. Dear sister of Barbra Tymrakiewicz and Mary Tymrak. Cherished aunt of Samantha and Maxwell Chappell. Also survived by her dog Mozart. The family will receive friends Wednesday, April 8, 2020 12:00 pm to 1:30 pm at the Potere-Modetz Funeral Home, 339 Walnut Blvd. Rochester, with a graveside service to follow at 2:00 pm at Guardian Angel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials in Halina's name may be made to the Michigan Humane Society, or the Salvation Army. Online guest book www.modetzfuneralhomes.com

Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020
