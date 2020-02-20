Services
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Monaghan Banquet Center
19801 Farmington Rd.
Livonia, MI
Inurnment
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
1:30 PM
Great Lakes National Cemetery
Harland Frederick Hoxsey

Harland Frederick Hoxsey Obituary
Harland Frederick Hoxsey

Harland Frederick Hoxsey, 76, passed away February 11, 2020. Beloved husband of Joyce for 51 years. Adored brother of June (Nick) Vasu. Dear brother-in-law of Charles (Kathryn) Raycraft, Lynne Raycraft (the late Gerald) and the late Thomas (Judy) Raycraft. Loving uncle to many nieces and nephews. The family will be sharing memories Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Monaghan Banquet Center, 19801 Farmington Rd., Livonia from 2-6:00pm. Inurnment at Great Lakes National Cemetery, Monday. March 2, 2020 at 1:30pm. Please visit www.TurowskiFuneralHome.com.

Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23, 2020
