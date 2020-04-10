Resources
St. Clair Shores - Born in Detroit on September 9, 1935 was welcomed to Heaven on April 4, 2020. Beloved husband of Loretta Mink for 61 years, Father to Harold, Leah, Christopher (Alison). Grandfather to Kristyn, Eva, Ali, Connor and Caroline. Great grandfather to Kaiden, Calla and Cambrie. Uncle to Christina and Hollis. Harold was preceded in death by his parents Harold and Anna. Harold was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He retired from Chrysler Corporation as a Design Lead Engineer. During his retirement he enjoyed being with his family and spending time on Lake St. Clair.



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020
