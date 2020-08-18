1/1
Harold Letinski
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harold's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harold Letinski

Letinski, Harold W. August 17, 2020. Age 101 of Wyandotte. Beloved husband of the late Josephine. Loving father of Joann (Jerry) Sabatowich and Daniel (Lisa) Letinski. Dearest grandfather of Rosanne, Melissa, Amanda, Christopher, Katie, Alex and Aaron. Loving great-grandfather of Angelica, Austin, Isabella, Shannon, Justin, Savanah, Gage, Jordan, Iris, Dahlia, Wesley, Milo and Nathan. Dear great great-granfather of Tyson. Harold was preceded in death by his parents William and Stella and his siblings Mary, Steve, Walter and Frank. At 101 years old, we are very heartbroken to say that Harry has fulfilled his life's journey. He was a great man and father...we learned a lot from him. He was a founding member of the Father Saylor Council of the Knights of Columbus, 1954....bowled with the council til he was 94. Never missed a year. Family was most important to him and we never wanted for anything. Was always ready to help wherever needed. Life long Tiger's fan. He will be so missed, but is now with Josie. As she is asking him... HAROLD, HOW COULD YOU?....LOL. REST IN PEACE DAD, LOVE YOU. Harold will be deeply missed by family and friends. Visitation Thursday, August 20, 2020 from 11- 5 p.m. with a Rosary 3:00 p.m. at the Taylor Chapel of Voran Funeral Home, 23750 Goddard Road. (313) 291-1800. In state Friday 9:30 a.m. with a 10:00 a.m. Mass to follow at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church, 9000 Laurence, Allen Park. Interment Our Lady of Hope Cemetery. Donations may be made to Alzheimer's Association. Please share memories or leave condolences on Harold's online guestbook at www.voranfuneralhome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Aug. 18 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Visitation
11:00 - 05:00 PM
Voran Funeral Home - Taylor Chapel
Send Flowers
AUG
20
Rosary
03:00 PM
Voran Funeral Home - Taylor Chapel
Send Flowers
AUG
21
Lying in State
09:30 AM
Send Flowers
AUG
21
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Voran Funeral Home - Taylor Chapel
23750 Goddard Road
Taylor, MI 48180
(313) 291-1800
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved