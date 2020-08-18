Harold Letinski
Letinski, Harold W. August 17, 2020. Age 101 of Wyandotte. Beloved husband of the late Josephine. Loving father of Joann (Jerry) Sabatowich and Daniel (Lisa) Letinski. Dearest grandfather of Rosanne, Melissa, Amanda, Christopher, Katie, Alex and Aaron. Loving great-grandfather of Angelica, Austin, Isabella, Shannon, Justin, Savanah, Gage, Jordan, Iris, Dahlia, Wesley, Milo and Nathan. Dear great great-granfather of Tyson. Harold was preceded in death by his parents William and Stella and his siblings Mary, Steve, Walter and Frank. At 101 years old, we are very heartbroken to say that Harry has fulfilled his life's journey. He was a great man and father...we learned a lot from him. He was a founding member of the Father Saylor Council of the Knights of Columbus, 1954....bowled with the council til he was 94. Never missed a year. Family was most important to him and we never wanted for anything. Was always ready to help wherever needed. Life long Tiger's fan. He will be so missed, but is now with Josie. As she is asking him... HAROLD, HOW COULD YOU?....LOL. REST IN PEACE DAD, LOVE YOU. Harold will be deeply missed by family and friends. Visitation Thursday, August 20, 2020 from 11- 5 p.m. with a Rosary 3:00 p.m. at the Taylor Chapel of Voran Funeral Home, 23750 Goddard Road. (313) 291-1800. In state Friday 9:30 a.m. with a 10:00 a.m. Mass to follow at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church, 9000 Laurence, Allen Park. Interment Our Lady of Hope Cemetery. Donations may be made to Alzheimer's Association
. Please share memories or leave condolences on Harold's online guestbook at www.voranfuneralhome.com
.