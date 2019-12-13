Services
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
10:30 AM
White Chapel Cemetery
621 W. Long Lake Rd.
Troy, MI
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
White Chapel Cemetery
621 W. Long Lake Rd.
Troy, MI
Harold Potts


1927 - 2019
Harold Potts Obituary
Harold Potts

Sterling Heights - Harold F. Potts, born Feb. 23, 1927 in Detroit, MI, passed away December 12, 2019. Husband of the late Noreen and the late Janice. Loving father of Hal (Valerie), the late Daniel, and Dawn (Dave) Kapral and stepdaughter Kelly Wright. He leaves behind 7 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and many nieces & nephews.

He was a WW II veteran. Harold had a long successful career in the Detroit area construction industry as a bricklayer, estimator, & business owner.He had a passion for music & singing, known locally at Oakmont Manor as "DJ Potts," entertaining on a regular basis all the loving residents.

Funeral service Tuesday, Dec. 17, 11:00 a.m. (gathering 10:30) at White Chapel Cemetery, 621 W. Long Lake Rd., Troy.

Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019
