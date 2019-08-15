Services
Liturgy
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church, Old Mission Peninsula
12675 Center Rd
Traverse City, MI
1926 - 2019
Sarasota, FL - Harold R. Dombrowski, beloved husband of Kathryn, dear brother of the late Dorothy Peterson and the late Virginia Kochanowski.

Mr. Dombrowski was formerly Vice President of Douglas and Lomason Company in Detroit, MI. He was a WWII Marine Corp Combat Veteran.

A funeral liturgy will be celebrated on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Old Mission Peninsula, 12675 Center Rd, Traverse City, MI 49686.

Please visit Harold's tribute at www.reynolds-jonkhoff.com.

Harold is in the care of the Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Aug. 15, 2019
