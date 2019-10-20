|
Harold Raymond Gilson
Harold Raymond Gilson went home to the Lord on October 18, 2019 at the age of 91. He was the loving husband of the late Virginia for 64 years.
He is survived by children Steven Gilson (Cathy), Linda Belokonny (Dave), and Raymond Gilson (Sharon), 8 grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren.
He was born in Chicago in 1928 to Carl and Mary Gilson, graduated from Mackenzie High School, and married Virginia in 1951. Harold built radar installations in Alaska during the Korean War and then worked as a mechanic and foreman for the Detroit Department of Street Railways. He played organized hockey until age 80 and coached and managed his sons' teams. Harold built a cottage on Lake Erie in Ontario where the family then spent 40+ summers. The couple enjoyed traveling and time with family and church friends. Harold was funny, told the best stories, constantly worked on projects, and loved his family with his whole heart. Arrangements can be found at www.mccabefuneralhome.com.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2019