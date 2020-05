Harold Rexford Ruettinger, D.O.RUETTINGER, DO, Harold Rexford - Age 62, died Tuesday, May 26, 2020. Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will take place at a later date. Those desiring may make contributions to the ASPCA ( www.aspca.org/ways-to-give Harold was born May 12, 1958 in Detroit, the son of Harold and Helen (Svalya) Ruettinger. He was a 1976 graduate of Warren High School, he then attended Wayne State University and Oakland University, before receiving his degree in 1985 from Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine. Harold led a distinguished Dearborn Heights based practice and ascended to serve as the Chief Medical Officer of Garden City Hospital over a remarkable 35 year career. His selflessness, wisdom, charm, kindness and ever-present commitment to his chosen profession highlights his rare talents and devotion to achieving the best for both his patients and fellow colleagues.Surviving are: his wife, Lisa; daughter, Megan and husband Michael Byrne of Bloomfield Hills; and son, Aaron Ruettinger of Oak Park. He was preceded in death by his parents. Tributes may be shared at www.sharpfuneralhomes.com