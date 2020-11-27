1/1
Harriet "Skip" Greene
Harriet "Skip" Greene

Rochester Hills - Harriet "Skip" Greene, age 91, of Rochester Hills, passed away November 24, 2020. Loving wife of the late Francis Greene, dear mother of Thomas (Kristine) Greene, Anne (Bruce) Beck, Catherine (David) Pike and Robert (Susan) Greene. Cherished grandmother of Andrea (Michael), Erin, Stephanie, Bryan (Meghan), Christopher (Kathryn), Matthew, Michael (Maria) and Jack. Great grandmother of Avery, Gavin, Nolan, Isla, Jack, Luke and Elizabeth. A private family burial will be held at Van Hoosen Jones Cemetery. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Memorials in Skip's name may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Online guest book www.modetzfuneralhomes.com






Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Potere-Modetz Funeral Home
339 Walnut Boulevard
Rochester, MI 48307
(248) 651-8137
