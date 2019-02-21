Services
St Thomas More Catholic Church
4580 N Adams Rd
Troy, MI 48098
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:00 PM
St. Thomas More Catholic Church
4580 N. Adams Road
Troy, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Thomas More Catholic Church
4580 N. Adams Road
Troy, MI
View Map
Harriet Gutman Obituary
Harriet Gutman

- - Passed away peacefully on February 17, 2019, at the age of 88. Beloved wife of the late Leonard. Dear mother of Cindy Cohen (Mitch), Mary DeYoung (John), and the late David Gutman. Grandmother of Alex (Rachel), Lainie, Sarah, Matthew, Emory, and Ella. Survived by her dear sister Lorraine Schobloher and brother-in-law John Ianucci (the late Barbara). Funeral Mass Friday 1:00 p.m. at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 4580 N. Adams Road, Troy (South of Long Lake). Visitation at church begins at 12:30 p.m. Memorial Tributes to the .

Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Feb. 21, 2019
