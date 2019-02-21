|
|
Harriet Gutman
- - Passed away peacefully on February 17, 2019, at the age of 88. Beloved wife of the late Leonard. Dear mother of Cindy Cohen (Mitch), Mary DeYoung (John), and the late David Gutman. Grandmother of Alex (Rachel), Lainie, Sarah, Matthew, Emory, and Ella. Survived by her dear sister Lorraine Schobloher and brother-in-law John Ianucci (the late Barbara). Funeral Mass Friday 1:00 p.m. at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 4580 N. Adams Road, Troy (South of Long Lake). Visitation at church begins at 12:30 p.m. Memorial Tributes to the .
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Feb. 21, 2019