Harriet J. Walden
City Island, NY - Harriet J. Walden (née Olson), survived the Great Depression, enjoyed a 54-year marriage, lived 25 years as a widow, was strong of body and mind, but could not beat the cancer that took control in her 99th year. She died peacefully on July 15, 2019.
Born October 16, 1919 to Robert and Mary Olson, Harriet grew up in Detroit, married Theron Sumner "Mike" Walden in 1942. She was an air raid warden during World War II, worked with Mike in the family bicycle business, and finished her career as the Director of Circulation at the Royal Oak, Michigan Public Library. She considered her family her greatest accomplishment, raising, she said, three "wonderful daughters"-Patty, Karen, and Chris.
Following Mike's 1996 passing, Harriet saw the world by land and by sea, traveling with her daughters to China, Hawaii, Europe, cruising to Scandinavia, the Baltic, the Mediterranean. At 99, she was the oldest passenger on their last cruise to Cuba! These adventures often included a search for family members—in Sweden she found relatives of her father; in Austria, the home where her mother was born.
Harriet loved life in the house she built with Mike in Royal Oak. There she cultivated a bountiful garden, cooked memorable meals, and sewed clothes for her girls. She was a regular fan at the bike races at the Velodrome in Bloomer Park; and was a long time patron of the Stage Crafters in Royal Oak. She moved east 18 months ago to live with Patty and her husband in City Island, NY. Where she became an active member at the City Island Senior Center. She loved being part of the Music Group, and as s recently as June 28th she sang in the group's concert.
Harriet is survived by her daughters and their spouses, Patricia Grondahl (Cornelius) and Karen Walden (Harold Rubin) of New York, and Christine Hughes (Dale) of Rochester Hills, Michigan; five grandchildren Jon (Tashina), Christopher (Mallory), and Max (Tyler Dobshinsky) Hughes, Nora Grondahl Cebellero, and Andy Grondahl, as well as two great grandchildren John Michael Cebellero and Sonnet Kollins Hughes. With great joy, she anticipated the September arrival of a second great grandchild. She is also survived by her faithful dog Harry.
A celebration of Harriet's life will be held in October in Detroit. Details to be determined. Memorial contributions can be made to the Royal Oak Public Library (www.romi.gov/148/Library) or to the City Island Senior Center Music Program, 116 City Island Avenue, City Island, NY 10464.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Aug. 18, 2019