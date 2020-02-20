|
|
Harriette Ann Sheppard
Birmingham - Harriette Ann Sheppard, of Birmingham, MI, died February 17, 2020 at age 78. Born to Clifford M. and Gillie M. (Lundy) Gentry on January 16, 1942 in Gainesboro, TN. Survived by her husband Bill Sheppard; sons Matthew (Sonia) Sheppard and Michael (Maria Williams) Sheppard; grandson Davis Sheppard; sisters Glenda (Terry) Parks and Anita (Dave Worrell) Gentry; niece Tara Parks; and nephew Thomas (Crystal) Parks. Services will be held at the Henderson B. Gentry Cemetery in Gainesboro, TN on February 29th, 2020 at 1pm. In lieu of flowers, please make donations payable to the Henderson B. Gentry Cemetery and mail to the Anderson-Upper Cumberland Funeral Home, 2131 S. Grundy Quarles Highway, Gainesboro, TN 38562. www.GramerFuneralHome.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23, 2020