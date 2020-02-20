Services
Anderson - Upper Cumberland Funeral Home
2131 S. Grundy Quarles Hwy.
Gainesboro, TN 38562-0398
931-268-1550
Service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
1:00 PM
Henderson B. Gentry Cemetery
Gainesboro, TN
View Map
Harriette Ann Sheppard


1942 - 2020
Harriette Ann Sheppard Obituary
Harriette Ann Sheppard

Birmingham - Harriette Ann Sheppard, of Birmingham, MI, died February 17, 2020 at age 78. Born to Clifford M. and Gillie M. (Lundy) Gentry on January 16, 1942 in Gainesboro, TN. Survived by her husband Bill Sheppard; sons Matthew (Sonia) Sheppard and Michael (Maria Williams) Sheppard; grandson Davis Sheppard; sisters Glenda (Terry) Parks and Anita (Dave Worrell) Gentry; niece Tara Parks; and nephew Thomas (Crystal) Parks. Services will be held at the Henderson B. Gentry Cemetery in Gainesboro, TN on February 29th, 2020 at 1pm. In lieu of flowers, please make donations payable to the Henderson B. Gentry Cemetery and mail to the Anderson-Upper Cumberland Funeral Home, 2131 S. Grundy Quarles Highway, Gainesboro, TN 38562. www.GramerFuneralHome.com

Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23, 2020
