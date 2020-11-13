1/1
Harry Ingberg M.D.
Harry Ingberg, M.D. passed away peacefully on November 9, 2020 at the age of 87. Dr. Ingberg practiced and served as Medical Director at the Rehab Institute, Detroit Medical Center. Beloved husband of Ann for 59 years, loving father of Lisa (Carl), Lynn, Scott (Candie), Sally (Dan) and Michael and proud grandfather/great grandfather of eight. Harry also is survived by his brother Robert Ingberg, M.D. Services will be held privately. Memorial contributions may be made to Doctors Without Borders. View obituary and sign tribute wall at AJDesmond.com.




Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2020.
