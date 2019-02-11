Services
John N. Santeiu & Son, Inc. - Garden City
1139 N. Inkster Road
Garden City, MI 48135
(734) 427-3800
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Harry J. McAuliffe Obituary
Harry J. McAuliffe

Detroit - Age 82, February 8, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Beverly. Loving father of Joseph, Douglas, Bill (Mary), and the late James. Cherished grandfather of Kahley Gulledge, Chelsea (Rich) Nejman. Proud great grandfather of David and Olivia. Visitation Tuesday 3-8pm and Funeral Service Wednesday 10am at the John N. Santeiu & Son Funeral Home, 1139 Inkster Road, Garden City (Between Ford Road and Cherry Hill). Memorials suggested to VNA Hospice or . santeiufuneralhome.com



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Feb. 11, 2019
