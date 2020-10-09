Harry (Haratouin) Kalajian
Traverse City, MI - our beloved father, dear husband, grandfather, uncle, brother-in-law and friend to many - peacefully died on October 5 surrounded by his loving family.
Harry was born on April 11, 1932 to Hovagem Kalajian and Zabel Sahakian Kalajian, a survivor of the Armenian genocide. He joined older sisters Mary and Sona, living in a modest family-owned hotel in Dearborn that catered to Ford Motor Co. factory workers.
After his father's sudden death, 9-year-old Harry worked hard as a Detroit Free Press paperboy to help his mother and sisters survive during WWII. It was during these years his sense of responsibility and taking care of family became the driving force throughout his life.
At Cass Tech High School, Harry learned how to draft, a skill that enabled him to help pay his way through Wayne State University, earning both a B.S. in mechanical engineering and an M.S. in industrial engineering while he lived at home and worked full-time.
A chance meeting in his 1950 senior year psychology class gave him not only his first love, but best friend and mate for life. Once Elaine Alma Wieck from Ferndale caught his eye, Harry's heart was won. After a year of service in the U.S. Army, they married in 1957 and together raised children Karen, Kathryn and Jim on Leamington Drive in Farmington Hills.
Harry was as loyal as they come and once he began his career as an engineer at Michigan Bell, he stayed a "Bellhead" for 38 years, retiring as an executive vice president at Michigan Bell and Ameritech. His career was marked by long hours but also lifelong friendships.
Harry's true happy place was retiring to Old Mission Peninsula in Traverse City, where he and Elaine bought a home on West Bay as a place for friends and extended family to gather. Grilled shishkebab, drinks around the fire and mandatory Tiger or Red Wings games were just a few of his favorite Up North activities. It was not uncommon to find Harry watching the stock market, eating pistachios and reading the day's news … all at once.
Harry's family was his pride and joy. He loved his kids and grandkids beyond words, wrapping them in bear hugs, dispensing sage financial advice and writing countless encouraging notes. All felt his love, near and far, and will always treasure his infectious laugh and chronic malapropisms.
Harry's Armenian heritage was an overarching influence on him at a very young age, when St. John's Armenian Church supported him through educational scholarships and also during the difficult years following his father's death. He remained a loyal and faithful son to St. John's, where his extended family still belongs.
Harry is survived by his wife Elaine, daughters Karen (Steven) Stuehrk; Kathryn (Rodney Pulgini) Kalajian; son Jim (Becky) Kalajian; grandchildren Susan (Andrew Plunk) Stuehrk; Katherine (Josh) Talo; William Kalajian; Claire Kalajian; and many beloved extended family members including nephews and nieces.
Following COVID-19 protocol, visitation with the family will be at St. John's Armenian Church in Southfield on Tues., Oct. 13 from 10am-noon; the 12pm service can be viewed on Zoom using I.D. 906 841 3133; password 29440. Harry will be laid to rest on Thurs., Oct. 15 at 4pm at the Peninsula Township Cemetery in Traverse City. The Armenian graveside memorial service with military honors is open to friends and family, with a gathering at Jolly Pumpkin immediately following until 7pm. Attendees are asked to wear masks and maintain social distancing. Arrangements are in the care of Simon Javizian Funeral Directors; we encourage you to share your memories of Harry at SJavizian.com
. Donations to St. John's Armenian Church, Peninsula Community Library in Traverse City or Mid-Michigan Honor Flight are encouraged in lieu of flowers.