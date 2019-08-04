|
Harry Richard Sedik
- - Born April 15, 1930. Walked through the Gates of Heaven July 15, 2019. Proud and loving father of Mark (Cheryl), Joyce (David), Craig (Linda), Lisa (Bryce) and Lora (Kenneth); Grandfather of Stephen (Emily), Jessica (Brandon), Robert (Lauren), Victoria, Alex (Julie), Trevor, Calvin, Monika, Evan, Nikola, Mikal and Davis; Great Grandfather of Xane, Harry and George. Returned to the loving arms of his wife, Helene, where he will happily spend eternity. The family is planning a private Celebration of Life.
