- - Born April 15, 1930. Walked through the Gates of Heaven July 15, 2019. Proud and loving father of Mark (Cheryl), Joyce (David), Craig (Linda), Lisa (Bryce) and Lora (Kenneth); Grandfather of Stephen (Emily), Jessica (Brandon), Robert (Lauren), Victoria, Alex (Julie), Trevor, Calvin, Monika, Evan, Nikola, Mikal and Davis; Great Grandfather of Xane, Harry and George. Returned to the loving arms of his wife, Helene, where he will happily spend eternity. The family is planning a private Celebration of Life.



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Aug. 4, 2019
