Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
10:30 AM
Harry "Jerry" Seitz


Harry "Jerry" Seitz

- - April 12, 2019. Jerry was a generous man with time and spirit. He grew up in Detroit and always loved sports, hunting and golf. He and Maureen were married 67 years and unfortunately, he left us one day short of his 89th birthday. He is survived by his beloved wife, Maureen. His dear children; Suzanne (late Noel), James (Diane) and the late Paul and former daughter-in-law Carol Seitz Kellar (Chris). Loving grandchildren; Paul (Lauren), Jacob (Lori), Francis (Nelli), Rebecca (fiancé Jason), Matthew, Michael, Allison and the late Kate, and 7 adorable great-grandchildren. Loving son of the late Dr. Harry and Mildred Seitz. Brother of Helen Robinette (Joe) the late Joanne Daly, and the late Sr. Margaret, RSCJ. Family will receive friends on Thursday 2-8 p.m. at A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Home, 2600 Crooks Rd (between Maple and Big Beaver), 248-362-2500, Troy. Funeral Service Friday at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Memorial Tributes to Hospice of Michigan, American House Foundation or Evans Scholarship Fund.

Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2019
