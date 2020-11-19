Harry Toomajian
Passed away on November 14, 2020 at the age of 89 in Florida.
Beloved husband of Jane.
Loving father of Michael (Jennifer A.) & Martin (Jennifer M.).
Cherished grandfather of Hunter, Jared, Jessica, Victoria, Natalie and Cosette.
Dear uncle of Kathie Vosganian, Angelle Merriken and Mark Khachadoorian.
Preceded in Death by his parents Kachador and Makroohi Toomajian, his brother Garabed Toomajian and sisters Sarah Vosganian & Alyce Khachadoorian.
Visitation Saturday 10:30 a.m. and funeral service at 11:30 a.m. Funeral at St. John Armenian Church 22001 Northwestern Highway, Southfield.
Interment Woodlawn Cemetery.
In lieu of flower memorial donations are to St. John Armenian Church or the Frances Georgeson House.
.
Arrangements entrusted to Edward Korkoian Funeral Home, Royal Oak (248) 541-8325.