Harry Toomajian
Harry Toomajian

Passed away on November 14, 2020 at the age of 89 in Florida.

Beloved husband of Jane.

Loving father of Michael (Jennifer A.) & Martin (Jennifer M.).

Cherished grandfather of Hunter, Jared, Jessica, Victoria, Natalie and Cosette.

Dear uncle of Kathie Vosganian, Angelle Merriken and Mark Khachadoorian.

Preceded in Death by his parents Kachador and Makroohi Toomajian, his brother Garabed Toomajian and sisters Sarah Vosganian & Alyce Khachadoorian.

Visitation Saturday 10:30 a.m. and funeral service at 11:30 a.m. Funeral at St. John Armenian Church 22001 Northwestern Highway, Southfield.

Interment Woodlawn Cemetery.

In lieu of flower memorial donations are to St. John Armenian Church or the Frances Georgeson House.

To send a loving message, please visit Harry's obituary at www.ekfh.net.

Arrangements entrusted to Edward Korkoian Funeral Home, Royal Oak (248) 541-8325.








Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Funeral service
11:30 AM
St. John Armenian Church
NOV
21
Visitation
10:30 - 11:30 AM
St. John Armenian Church
Funeral services provided by
Edward Korkoian Funeral Home, Inc.
836 North Main Street
Royal Oak, MI 48067
(248) 541-4800
