|
|
Harry W. Glogowski
Port Huron - Harry William Glogowski, 89, of Port Huron, died April 5, 2019. He was born December 20, 1929 in Detroit to the late Frank and Bernice Glogowski. Mr. Glogowski was a civilian employee of the City of Detroit police department. Survived by sister, Virginia Schoeberle; and longtime companion, Jack Petzoldt. Memorial service 11:30 a.m. Saturday, April 13 in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home, Port Huron with visitation at 10:30 a.m. Memorials to any charity. For condolences and full obituary, visit pollockrandall.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Apr. 7, 2019