Pollock-Randall Funeral Home
912 Lapeer Ave.
Port Huron, MI 48060
(810) 982-0179
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
10:30 AM
Pollock-Randall Funeral Home
912 Lapeer Ave.
Port Huron, MI 48060
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
11:30 AM
Pollock-Randall Funeral Home
912 Lapeer Ave.
Port Huron, MI 48060
Harry W. Glogowski

Port Huron - Harry William Glogowski, 89, of Port Huron, died April 5, 2019. He was born December 20, 1929 in Detroit to the late Frank and Bernice Glogowski. Mr. Glogowski was a civilian employee of the City of Detroit police department. Survived by sister, Virginia Schoeberle; and longtime companion, Jack Petzoldt. Memorial service 11:30 a.m. Saturday, April 13 in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home, Port Huron with visitation at 10:30 a.m. Memorials to any charity. For condolences and full obituary, visit pollockrandall.com



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Apr. 7, 2019
