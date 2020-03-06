|
|
Hazel Dawson
Farmington Hills - Hazel Anna Collins Dawson passed away on Monday, March 2, 2020 in Farmington Hills, Michigan. Wife of the late Richard Dawson; mother of Richetta J., Richard D., and Melanie C.; grandmother of five and great-granddaughter of one. A celebration of her life will be at the Kemp Funeral Home, 24585 Evergreen Road, Southfield, MI on Monday, March 9 at 9:30 AM, service at 10:00 AM and 11:00 AM Brunch. Interment at Westlawn Cemetery, Inkster, Michigan.
In lieu of flowers, Hazel would be honored to have donations made in her name to the , Michigan Great Lakes Chapter, 564 S. Main St., Suite 200, Ann Arbor, MI 48104.
https://alz.org/mglc/donate
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2020